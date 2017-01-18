LA Live Crowds To Swell With Lakers Fans And Trump Protesters, LAPD Ready

January 18, 2017 11:00 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — There’s always something going on at LA Live that draws a crowd. But when the Lakers take on the Pacers at Staples Center Friday night – on the same day tens of thousands are expected to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. You can bet there will be extra defense in Downtown LA.

“If you’re planning to cause trouble, we have a gray bar motel  that’s available for you,” Capt. Andy Neiman said.

That’s the warning from LAPD. They say they’ll have plenty of officers working in and around LA Live and across the city – to make sure protests stay peaceful.

“Many of them you will see, it will be high visibility, a lot of them you won’t see that are staged in positions we need them,” Neiman said.

“I just hope it stays a safe protest and a peaceful protest.  I just hope it doesn’t get out of hand like it did after he got elected,” LA Live visitor Sabrina Gaitan said.

Back in November,  protests got violent, some turned into vandalism, others decided to block traffic on the 101 freeway.  The LAPD says not this time.

“We have developed plans with the CHP and we will work very closely with them because that is really dangerous,” Neiman said.

Friday’s planned protest is supposed to start near Staples Center.  Capt. Neiman tells us the LAPD is coordinating with security and staff there and at LA Live and surrounding venues.

“I think it’s necessary just from all the hype and everything that’s been going on in the news, I really think the security is needed.” LA Live visitor Christina Vanderloop said.

