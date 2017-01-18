Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Cyclist In Stanton

January 18, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Hit-And-Run Crash, Stanton

STANTON (CBSLA.com) — A cyclist was killed Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver in Stanton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:40 a.m. at Chapman Avenue and Beach Boulevard, Orange County sheriff’s Lt. Nathan Wilson said.

The cyclist, whose age and gender were not immediately reported, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Wilson said. He later died from his injuries, sheriff’s Lt. John Roache said.

The vehicle that struck the cyclist was described as a silver or champagne in color and possibly a Nissan. One person was detained by Garden Grove police based on the info released by the sheriff’s department.

The intersection was closed for an investigation.

