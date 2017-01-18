Firefighters Rescue Man Whose Arm Was Stuck In Dump Truck Tailgate

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA.com) — Fire crews worked to extricate a man whose arm became stuck in the tailgate of a dump truck in Lake Forest Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. to the 20700 block of Linear Lane and freed the man in about an hour, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.
Paramedics rushed the man, who was not immediately identified, to a hospital, he said.
