Drinking Coffee May Help You Live Longer, Study Finds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Coffee boasts short-term energy gains – that’s pretty much why most people drink it.

But now a new study suggests it may be beneficial in reversing “noncommunicable diseases of aging”, according to a study conducted by Stanford Medicine.

They say that 90 percent of noncommunicable diseases of aging are associated with chronic inflammation, and the caffeine in coffee is being found to remedy the chronic inflammation. It’s also prevalent in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Researchers surveyed “extensive analyses” of blood samples for 100 patients across multiple years and found a “fundamental inflammatory mechanism” kicks in as one ages.

But according to the study, coffee can help stop the aging process, which is one reason why coffee drinkers tend to outlive those who don’t consume.