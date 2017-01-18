Deputies Search For Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Child Near Ladera Ranch Elementary School

LADERA RANCH (CBSLA.com) — Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a child in Ladera Heights Wednesday morning.

Deputies received a report shortly before 9 a.m. that a 5th grader walking to Ladera Ranch Elementary School was grabbed from behind by a male suspect.



The 10-year-old said he resisted the suspect by kicking and screaming and was able to get away. The victim ran home and reported the incident to his mother. The mother and son then reported it to deputies.

School officials relayed the message to parents, many of whom said they were unnerved as they picked their kids up from school Wednesday afternoon.

The child described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, possibly African American, thin build and tattoos on his hands. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored jacket, pants and boots, the child said.

Investigators were looking for any possible witnesses, surveillance video or additional victims. There was no suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Hernandez at 949-206-6194 or the department commander at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).