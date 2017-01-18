LA City Council May Borrow Up To $70M To Cover Civil Lawsuit Payouts

January 18, 2017 5:18 AM
Filed Under: Budget Deficit, Los Angeles City Council

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles City Council will decide Wednesday if it wants to borrow up to $70 million to help cover the rising cost of civil lawsuit payouts, which have created a budget deficit.

The motion, which directs city staff to look at ways to improve the city’s revenues, asks for a review of existing cases so that the budget’s liability account could be more adequately funded for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The city has made over $135 million in liability payouts since the fiscal year began on July 1, which is $67 million more than what was budgeted for, according to a report from former City Administrative Officer Miguel Santana.

Payouts scheduled for this fiscal year include an agreement in August to spend at least $200 million over the next 10 years to settle a disability lawsuit and a vote in December to settle lawsuits for a total of $8.15 million with the families of three men shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

