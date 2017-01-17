4 Children Rescued From House Fire In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Four young children remained hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of critical injuries sustained in a house fire, which erupted in a Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday at a residential bungalow located in the 800 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon their arrival, firefighters located heavy flames showing from the front portion of the one-story home, which was largely secured by bars.

One firefighter forced open a window and climbed inside the smoke filled residence to rescue four unresponsive children right before temperatures became unbearable.

Paramedics transported the children — two 3-year-old and 5-year-old boys, and a 7-year-old girl — to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for treatment of severe burns.

Ninety firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 16 minutes.

A preliminary investigation revealed the children’s mother left to run an errand Monday night. When she returned, she found her home in flames.

The 93-year-old home was equipped with at least one smoke alarm, but it remains unclear if it was functioning when the fire erupted.

The building was not equipped with residential fire sprinklers.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.