Santa Ana Votes To Officially Become A Sanctuary City

January 17, 2017 11:06 PM

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — It became law at a Santa Ana City Council meeting Tuesday night. Santa Ana is now officially a sanctuary city.

Many residents are happy they are now a sanctuary city but most say they want more protection.

Last month the city council passed a resolution. Hundreds gathered at City Hall, an ordinance was passed making the resolution official.

Now most folks want the city to end its contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement inside the jail.

“Step one is allowing people to remain, but step two is allowing people to thrive,” a speaker at the meeting said.

President-Elect Donald Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from those cities that declare themselves sanctuaries.

However, several cities are ready to do battle in Washington over those funds.

Santa Ana becomes the first in O.C. and  joins more than a dozen other cities in Los Angeles County that are considered “sanctuary cities”, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Norwalk.

Nearly half of Santa Ana’s 335,000 residents are foreign-born.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Vivian Barron says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Is that really going to stop the rash of fatal shootings in Santa Ana? That’s right. Make it a haven for illegal alien drug lords to continue shooting without consequences…No registration, no ID, no licenses, nothing!!! Anarchy. What the heck is going on with local govt of Santa Ana? You wonder who is running the show.

