Pedestrian Killed On NB 405 Freeway In Lawndale

January 17, 2017 4:46 AM
LAWNDALE (CBSLA.com) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday on the 405 Freeway in Lawndale.

According to California Highway Patrol officers, the incident was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. near Hawthorne Boulevard.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending family notification.

CBS2’s Mark Dunn reported the victim was struck by a moving vehicle on the freeway.

At this time, it remains unclear why the victim was on the freeway.

Officials have closed two northbound lanes of the freeway at Hawthorne Boulevard, including the on ramp, until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing.

