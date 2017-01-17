Obama’s First Stop After Leaving Office? Palm Springs

January 17, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Palm Springs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Barack Obama and his family will fly to Palm Springs for a vacation just after Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Friday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest says Obama will be joined by first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Sasha and Malia for the traditional departure of the ex-president from Washington.

They’ll use the presidential airplane, but it won’t be referred to as Air Force One because that designation only applies when the current president is on board.

The Obamas aren’t expected to have public events while in California. It’s unclear how long they’ll stay, but eventually they’ll return to Washington as private citizens.

Obama and his family have rented a home in Washington and plan to live there until youngest daughter Sasha finishes high school.

