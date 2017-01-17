LADWP Commissioners To Vote On ‘Customer Bill Of Rights’

January 17, 2017 5:20 AM
Filed Under: Bill, LADWP, Mayor Eric Garcetti

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a “customer bill of rights,” which aims to improve service for utility customers.

The bill includes assurances that call wait times will not exceed three minutes on average, bills that exceed three times the average historic use for the same billing period will automatically be reviewed before being sent out, and requests to start a new residential account will be processed within one business day.

Customers will receive rebates or credits if the guarantees are not met.

Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled the bill an hour before the LADWP commission’s meeting on Jan. 3.

The vote was postponed to allow for public comment.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia