LADWP Commissioners To Vote On ‘Customer Bill Of Rights’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a “customer bill of rights,” which aims to improve service for utility customers.

The bill includes assurances that call wait times will not exceed three minutes on average, bills that exceed three times the average historic use for the same billing period will automatically be reviewed before being sent out, and requests to start a new residential account will be processed within one business day.

Customers will receive rebates or credits if the guarantees are not met.

Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled the bill an hour before the LADWP commission’s meeting on Jan. 3.

The vote was postponed to allow for public comment.

