‘Kill List’ Investigation Continues At Riverside Elementary School

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Parents remained angry and alarmed Tuesday in response to an alleged kill list that was written by a fifth grade student at an elementary school in Riverside.

On Thursday, a fifth grader showed a list of student names, labeled “kill list,” to a number of students at Lake Matthews Elementary School, according to the Riverside Unified School District.

The student was subsequently suspended, and is due to return to campus on Wednesday.

CBS2’s Jasmine Viel reported about 900 students attend classes on campus.

“We immediately began an investigation, convened our site threat assessment team and notified law enforcement,” Principal Pamela Williams wrote in a letter to parents. “As a result of this comprehensive process, it was determined that there was, and is, no danger to any of Lake Matthews’ students.”

“Appropriate steps have been taken to both hold this student accountable for the creation and sharing of this list and ensure that procedures are in place for ongoing monitoring and support for this and any student who is involved in this kind of behavior,” Williams continued.

Over the weekend, parents sent a letter to the superintendent to petition the student’s return to school.

They wrote in part: “We feel that allowing this student on the school premises presents an imminent danger to our children. Thus, we decided that we will not allow our children to attend school until the 5th grade student has been removed from the school premises permanently.”

Parents are expected to speak out during a school board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at Riverside Adult School on Magnolia Avenue.