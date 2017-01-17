Man Wanted For Fatally Shooting Ex-Girlfriend In Bellflower Apartment

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives sought the public’s help Tuesday to locate a 27-year-old man who is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in Bellflower.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Antowan Parker allegedly opened fire inside of an apartment located in the 16200 block of Cornuta Avenue.

Gunfire struck his ex-girlfriend’s torso at least once. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Parker fled from the scene on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives have not recovered his handgun.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.