Southern California Moms To Take Part In Women’s March In Washington

January 16, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump Inauguration, Washington, Women's March, Women's March Los Angeles

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) — In Washington, D.C., preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of Donald Trump to the presidency.

On Los Angeles’ Westside, a group of moms is gearing up to join the Women’s March in the capitol to protest against the president-elect the day after he’s sworn into office.

“We will not just sit on social media and express to the masses our views on things but actually get out there and make ourselves heard,” said Jill Bryman.

Many will wear pink hats as a push-back against Trump’s crude comments about women during the campaign season.

Sarah Portnoy is a university professor who has two sons. “I’m horrified that this is the exposure that they’ve had to sexual harassment from the person who’s supposed to be our leader?”

“The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us,” the march’s mission statement reads.

In San Bernardino County, another group of moms and grandmothers are excited about inauguration day, when 800,000 to 900,000 people are expected to be in D.C.

Judy Neal, who will be there for the event, said Trump critics need to give the president-elect a chance.

“I think that they need to sit back and give the man an opportunity to show what he can do. He’s surrounding himself with wonderful knowledgeable people,” Neal said.

Trump supporters said the Senate hearings have shown the cabinet nominees don’t always agree with their boss.

“Be ready to be surprised. And then if it doesn’t work, then you will have the power of the ballot box and make your voice really heard then,” Carolyn Gonzales said.

The time to be heard is now, according to Trump critic Essie Blankson-Turner. “I want them to know that if they feel if something is unjust, that they can protest and they have a means. They have an outlet for these feelings,” she said.

Organizers expect 200,000 demonstrators to take part in the Women’s March in the nation’s capitol on Saturday.

In Southern California, thousands of women and men are expected to converge on downtown L.A. for the Women’s March Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia