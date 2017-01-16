Southern California Moms To Take Part In Women’s March In Washington

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) — In Washington, D.C., preparations are in full swing for the inauguration of Donald Trump to the presidency.

On Los Angeles’ Westside, a group of moms is gearing up to join the Women’s March in the capitol to protest against the president-elect the day after he’s sworn into office.

“We will not just sit on social media and express to the masses our views on things but actually get out there and make ourselves heard,” said Jill Bryman.

Many will wear pink hats as a push-back against Trump’s crude comments about women during the campaign season.

Sarah Portnoy is a university professor who has two sons. “I’m horrified that this is the exposure that they’ve had to sexual harassment from the person who’s supposed to be our leader?”

“The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us,” the march’s mission statement reads.

In San Bernardino County, another group of moms and grandmothers are excited about inauguration day, when 800,000 to 900,000 people are expected to be in D.C.

Judy Neal, who will be there for the event, said Trump critics need to give the president-elect a chance.

“I think that they need to sit back and give the man an opportunity to show what he can do. He’s surrounding himself with wonderful knowledgeable people,” Neal said.

Trump supporters said the Senate hearings have shown the cabinet nominees don’t always agree with their boss.

“Be ready to be surprised. And then if it doesn’t work, then you will have the power of the ballot box and make your voice really heard then,” Carolyn Gonzales said.

The time to be heard is now, according to Trump critic Essie Blankson-Turner. “I want them to know that if they feel if something is unjust, that they can protest and they have a means. They have an outlet for these feelings,” she said.

Organizers expect 200,000 demonstrators to take part in the Women’s March in the nation’s capitol on Saturday.

In Southern California, thousands of women and men are expected to converge on downtown L.A. for the Women’s March Los Angeles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.