Santa Clarita Man: Wants To Make Dating Great Again

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — A Santa Clarita man said he is on a mission to “making dating great again.”

“I heard some stories about dates going bad because politics were brought up,” said David Goss.

So he took a cue from Donald Trump’s entrepreneurial spirit and quit his day job to design a dating website aimed at making romantic connections between the president-elect’s supporters.

It’s called TRUMPSingles.com.

“It’s a place where people can come and meet each other, and they don’t have to worry about going on that date, politics coming up, talking about politics and all of a sudden, that person getting upset and leave,” the long-time Trump supporter explained.

Initially, Goss thought his dating site would only appeal to some of his friends and may be a few dozen others.

But he said thousands of Trump supporters looking for love have signed up including Amber Williams, who said: “It’s kind of a safe space if you want to say.”

She has already went on two dates. “The first one, we went shooting at our local gun range. Shot AR-15’s. Never done that before. So it’s fun,” she said.

For Goss, the response has been as controversial as Trump himself. “I’ve been told that I’m a racist. I’ve been told I’m homophobic. I’ve told that I’m a xenophobe just for having a business,” he noted.

Despite that, the site keeps growing, and Goss is sticking to his Trump-inspired matchmaking mission.

The entrepreneur said he and his business partner screen every applicant joining the site to ensure they are actual Trump supporters and not there to harass other members.

He said the members on the site include people of all ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations.