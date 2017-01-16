26-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing In LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 26-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

According to police, Marisela Garcia was last seen Friday in the 18200 block of Sherman Way.

Detectives described Garcia as a Hispanic woman who has brown hair and brown eyes.

She stands 5-foot-6 tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Garcia was last seen wearing a white tank top, a black jacket, dark jeans and a white beanie.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.