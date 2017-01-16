Man, Woman Found Dead In Sylmar Home After Standoff

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman were found dead inside a Sylmar home Monday evening after a police standoff that lasted several hours.

Just before 5 p.m. Los Angeles police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 13000 block of Gavina Avenue. Surrounding roads were closed off and nearby homes were evacuated, police said. LAPD SWAT was also called in.

Sometime before 9:20 p.m., officers entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman. Police said they were not searching for any other suspects in the case. Neighbors told KCAL9 the victims were a couple in their 80s.

Their names and the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately confirmed by police.