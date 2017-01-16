Man, Woman Found Dead In Sylmar Home After Standoff

January 16, 2017 9:24 PM
Filed Under: Standoff, Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) – A man and woman were found dead inside a Sylmar home Monday evening after a police standoff that lasted several hours.

Just before 5 p.m. Los Angeles police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 13000 block of Gavina Avenue. Surrounding roads were closed off and nearby homes were evacuated, police said. LAPD SWAT was also called in.

Sometime before 9:20 p.m., officers entered the home and found the bodies of a man and woman. Police said they were not searching for any other suspects in the case. Neighbors told KCAL9 the victims were a couple in their 80s.

Their names and the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately confirmed by police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia