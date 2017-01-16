Southbound Side Of Laurel Canyon Boulevard Set To Reopen

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The southbound side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard will reopen to traffic Monday following a week-long closure caused by damage from heavy rainfall.

Motorists headed north on the heavily traveled road through the Hollywood Hills will have to take detours between Kirkwood and Mount Olympus until further notice. Parking will be restricted in the area.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard was closed Wednesday afternoon after a 9,000-pound slab of concrete fell from the foundation and retaining wall of a home located in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue.

The couple who rents the endangered home, which was built in 1925, was safely evacuated after the ground was seen to have weakened.

No injuries were reported, but the home was red-tagged.

Neighboring residences were yellow-tagged, meaning access was allowed with caution advised.

Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu introduced an emergency motion at Friday’s council meeting, which authorized funding for city staff to work as needed over the holiday weekend.

Concrete K-rails have been installed in the mudslide area.

