Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect In Azusa

January 16, 2017 7:52 AM
AZUSA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Azusa.

Homicide detectives responded just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Ranch Road for report of shots fired and a man with a gun.

Upon their arrival, authorities made contact with the suspect, who refused to follow the officers’ commands.

At one point, the suspect pointed a handgun in their direction.

Fearing for his life, the officer fired several rounds, striking the suspect at least once in his upper torso.

Upon their arrival, authorities pronounced the suspect — described as a Caucasian 49-year-old man — dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

