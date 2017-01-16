Dangerous Rip Currents, Sneaker Waves Expected Due To Elevated Surf

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If your Martin Luther King Day plans include a trip to the beach, be wary of strong rip currents and large waves.

According to the National Weather Service, a beach hazards statement will remain in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through Tuesday evening.

During this time, surf of 3 to 6 feet is expected to arrive on west facing beaches.

Dangerous rip currents and sneaker waves are expected due to the elevated surf.

Caution should be used when in or near the water.

