3 Children Hurt In Apartment Blaze In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – At least three children were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in South Los Angeles Monday night.

The blaze broke out before 10:51 p.m. at a two-story complex in the 900 block of Manchester Avenue. Los Angeles Fire Department crews reportedly arrived to find two children trapped inside the building. They were immediately rescued, LAFD said.

Three children were taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center with unknown injuries. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt.

The cause and circumstances of the fire were not immediately known.