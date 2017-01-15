WWE: Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dead At 73

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died, the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported on Sunday.

In a statement posted on its website, the entertainment company said “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has passed away.”

Calls placed to the WWE by CBS Los Angeles for independent confirmation were not immediately returned.

Celebrity website, TMZ.com, was reporting that Snuka died following a battle with stomach cancer. He also had dementia and was in hospice care in Florida.

His daughter, Tamina Snuka, took to social media Sunday morning, posting: “I love you dad.”

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Snuka was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, and dismissed the case, according to the Associated Press.

Snuka was 73.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.