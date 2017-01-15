WWE: Former Pro Wrestler Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dead At 73

January 15, 2017 12:54 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former pro wrestler Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died, the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported on Sunday.

In a statement posted on its website, the entertainment company said “WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has passed away.”

Calls placed to the WWE by CBS Los Angeles for independent confirmation were not immediately returned.

Celebrity website, TMZ.com, was reporting that Snuka died following a battle with stomach cancer. He also had dementia and was in hospice care in Florida.

His daughter, Tamina Snuka, took to social media Sunday morning, posting: “I love you dad.”

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Snuka was not competent to stand trial in the 1983 death of his girlfriend, and dismissed the case, according to the Associated Press.

Snuka was 73.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia