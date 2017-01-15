Woman Saved From Possible Kidnapping After She’s Heard Screaming By Sheriff’s Sergeant On Patrol

January 15, 2017 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Efrain Garcia, Kidnapping

INDIO (CBSLA.com)  — A woman was saved from a possible kidnapping when a sheriff’s sergeant on patrol noticed her waving her arms and screaming inside an SUV.

The sergeant pulled the car over  just before 7:50 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 52, southwest of Indio.

After investigating, the sergeant determined that the woman had suffered minor injuries. It was not clear if her injuries required hospitalization.

Efrain Garcia of Coachella, 31, was arrested for suspected domestic violence and kidnapping, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia.

The nature of the victim’s relationship to Garcia was not disclosed by authorities, however inmate records suggest the woman may have been the suspect’s former companion.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the Indio Jail.

He is being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.

