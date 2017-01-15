Suspects Sought In Riverside Kidnapping Attempt

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are looking for two men who reportedly attempted to pull a woman into their truck in Riverside early Sunday morning.

According to Riverside police, a woman was walking on Market Street, north of Rivera Street, when a black truck with two men pulled up alongside her sometime before 6:16 a.m.

The men began a conversation with her, and then the passenger got out and tried to pull her into the truck, police said. She was able to break free, run away and call 911.

Police have released a sketch of the passenger. He was described as Hispanic, between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He had long black hair in a ponytail. The driver was described as a Hispanic male.

Their vehicle was described as a small, older-model black-colored single-cab truck in good condition, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information on the case should call Det. Rick Cobb at 951-353-7135.