Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing 87-Year-Old Man

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a Silver Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

Joseph Campero was last seen leaving his house in Exeter, Calif., about 5 p.m. in a maroon-colored Toyota Camry.

The vehicle has a California license plate of 3CAA445.

According to authorities, Campero suffers from a medical condition and may become disoriented.

The Silver Alert has been issued statewide by the California Highway Patrol though Campero has no known connection to Southern California.

Campero is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man who weighs 215 pounds. He has gray hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he is believed to be wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and brown sandals.

Exeter is a city in Tulare County, which is approximately 163 miles from Los Angeles.