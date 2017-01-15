Sen. Harris Joins List Of Politicians Boycotting Inauguration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The list of California lawmakers who plan to boycott Friday’s inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the President of the United States continued to grow.

New Sen. Kamala Harris, plus much of the Southland’s congressional delegation, plan to skip the event. Harris will be attending constituent meetings in Los Angeles during the Friday ceremony, her office said Sunday.

The senior California Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, was undecided as of Saturday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Feinstein, 83, underwent a heart pacemaker implant operation last week, but has returned to work at the Capitol.

At least 12 Democratic members of Congress from California have said they will skip the event. The state has 55 members in Congress, and all 14 Republicans from this state have said they would not miss it.

One Southland congressman, Rep. Tony Cardenas, told The Times he was struggling with the deference traditionally accorded to a new president, and had not made up his mind whether to attend.

“After much thought, I have decided to stand with John Lewis and not attend the inauguration,” tweeted Rep. Judy Chu, D-San Gabriel Valley, this weekend. She referred to the Georgia congressman, who found himself in Trump’s twitter crosshairs Friday, for having question the legitimacy of Trump’s

election.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, also tweeted a shot at Trump: “All talk, no action,” he wrote.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, tweeted today that she “never contemplated” attending the transfer of power ceremony.

And Saturday, Re. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, tweeted a broadside at the new president: “Trump — who lost the popular vote — has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements,” he said in an email.

Republican members of California said they had attended Barack Obama’s inaugurations.

No statewide elected official within California government has said they will attend. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, perhaps the state’s biggest Republican name, has not announced plans to go.

The highest-ranking Republican from California to state he will attend, other than the G.O.P. congressional members, may be Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

“We’re going to represent Merced County, we’re going to represent the (San Joaquin) Valley, we’re going to represent the whole State of California,” Warnke told radio station KQED last week.

