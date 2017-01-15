Pistons Hand Lakers 4th Straight Loss

January 15, 2017 9:32 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons. They wrapped up their longest trip of the season by beating the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time in seven tries since Nov. 14, 2008.

Detroit barely hung on down the stretch of a back-and-forth game with the Lakers, who lost their fourth straight despite 26 points from Lou Williams.

D’Angelo Russell added 20 points for the Lakers. They have lost 20 of 25 since their 10-10 start to coach Luke Walton’s first season.

After Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram missed a free throw that would have tied it with 1:33 left, the teams traded missed shots before Harris grabbed a deflected ball from Ingram, beat the shot clock and bailed the Pistons out of an aimless possession with his 3-pointer in front of the Lakers’ bench.

The Pistons won without two injured starters, wrapping up their five-game road trip with a bounce-back performance from their 33-point loss at Utah on Friday, their worst defeat of the season.

