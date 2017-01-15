Orange County’s Most Expensive Places For Brunch

January 15, 2017 6:32 PM
Filed Under: AVEO Table + Bar, Bloody Mary, brunch, Citrus, FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach, Jarone Ashkenazi, mimosa, Raya, The Loft, Watertable
Nothing signals the weekend more than a nice brunch with family or friends. Brunch ends the hectic work routine and allows for relaxation, reflection and most importantly calmness. Orange County has no shortage of high-end restaurants which serve lavish spreads, giving diners an extravagant brunch experience. Sit back with a mimosa or a bloody marry in hand at one of these top restaurants across Orange County.

(credit: Pacific Dream Photography)

(credit: Pacific Dream Photography)


The Loft
30801 Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-6420
www.montagehotels.com

After previously only offering brunch on select holidays, The Loft at Montage Laguna Beach now offers an a la carte menu every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring an elevated menu of brunch-time favorites, alongside unique dishes with interesting twists, the menu is crafted by Chef de Cuisine Michael Campbell and includes items like apple & mascarpone crepes, pastrami and the croque madame and more. Dishes, which range between $20-$40 can be paired with breakfast cocktails such as a blood orange mimosa or a signature montage bloody mary.

(credit: Monarch Beach Resort)

(credit: Monarch Beach Resort)


AVEO Table + Bar
Monarch Beach Resort
1 Monarch Beach Resort N
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 234-3915
www.monarchbeachresort.com

Opened in the newly re-imagined Monarch Beach Resort, AVEO Table + Bar offers a selection of fresh coastal Mediterranean fare. The restaurant and bar’s bright and open space emanates a distinct coastal luxury feel with floor-to-ceiling windows while guests may also dine on the outdoor terrace and enjoy panoramic views of the sea. The new Mediterranean concept restaurant embraces the seasonal bounty of the Californian and invites guests every Sunday for their Mediterranean brunch for $90/person. Reservations are required. From their grilled octopus to the eggs Benedict florentine, each dish on the menu has a decadent flare.

(credit: FIG & OLIVE)

(credit: FIG & OLIVE)


FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach
Fashion Island
151 Newport Center Dr.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 877-3005
www.figandolive.com

FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach is located in Newport Beach’s Fashion Island and transports guests into a large 12,000 square foot French Riviera Oasis. The restaurant is surrounded by olive trees, gardens and both indoor and outdoor seating and offers a prix fixe buffet at $32 and a kids eat free menu every weekend with the purchase of a buffet menu. On their fall brunch menu, stand out items start at around $17 and include the Riviera Poached Egg with Cured Salmon and Quiche Lorraine while at the buffet there is a large selection of boards, other great dishes, live stations and desserts and more.

Watertable
Hyatt Regency
21500 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 845-4776
www.hyatt.com

Watertable, the signature restaurant at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, blends both old and new with its cuisine and rustic and refined design. The restaurant offers an extensive daily breakfast buffet ($29/person) and a traditional West Coast comfort food menu with a bit of a twist with items like the Garden Eggs Benedict. Launching in 2017 is their New Year New You menu which features delicious yet healthy options ranging from $7-$12 like powerhouse detox smoothies, pitaya chill bowls and the avocado-egg detox toast.

(credit: Luis Esparza)

(credit: Luis Esparza)


Citrus
Fairmont Newport Beach
4500 MacArthur Blvd.
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 476-2001
www.fairmont.com

Located on the lobby level of Fairmont Newport Beach, Citrus is set with four stories of windows that radiate natural light throughout the restaurant. Paired with a beautiful ambiance is a menu designed by award-winning Executive Chef Brian Doherty who strives to purchase the very best seasonal products and designs dishes that reflect the essence of the area. Serving only breakfast and lunch with dishes ranging between $15-$30, the cuisine is Californian serving signature dishes and staples like The Travelers Breakfast and the popular Californian Crispy Fish Tacos.

(credit: Anisha H./yelp)

(credit: Anisha H./yelp)


Raya
The Ritz-Carlton
Laguna Niguel, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 240-2000
www.ritzcarlton.com

Jarone Ashkenazi is a freelance writer who covers: restaurants, bars, dating, relationships, sports and other lifestyle topics. More of his work can be viewed at http://www.jaroneashkenazi.com. Connect with him on Twitter: @JaroneAsh.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia