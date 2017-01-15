Orange County’s Most Expensive Places For Brunch

Nothing signals the weekend more than a nice brunch with family or friends. Brunch ends the hectic work routine and allows for relaxation, reflection and most importantly calmness. Orange County has no shortage of high-end restaurants which serve lavish spreads, giving diners an extravagant brunch experience. Sit back with a mimosa or a bloody marry in hand at one of these top restaurants across Orange County.



The Loft

30801 Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-6420

www.montagehotels.com 30801 Coast HwyLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-6420 After previously only offering brunch on select holidays, The Loft at Montage Laguna Beach now offers an a la carte menu every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring an elevated menu of brunch-time favorites, alongside unique dishes with interesting twists, the menu is crafted by Chef de Cuisine Michael Campbell and includes items like apple & mascarpone crepes, pastrami and the croque madame and more. Dishes, which range between $20-$40 can be paired with breakfast cocktails such as a blood orange mimosa or a signature montage bloody mary.



AVEO Table + Bar

Monarch Beach Resort

1 Monarch Beach Resort N

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 234-3915

www.monarchbeachresort.com Monarch Beach Resort1 Monarch Beach Resort NDana Point, CA 92629(949) 234-3915 Opened in the newly re-imagined Monarch Beach Resort, AVEO Table + Bar offers a selection of fresh coastal Mediterranean fare. The restaurant and bar’s bright and open space emanates a distinct coastal luxury feel with floor-to-ceiling windows while guests may also dine on the outdoor terrace and enjoy panoramic views of the sea. The new Mediterranean concept restaurant embraces the seasonal bounty of the Californian and invites guests every Sunday for their Mediterranean brunch for $90/person. Reservations are required. From their grilled octopus to the eggs Benedict florentine, each dish on the menu has a decadent flare.



FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach

Fashion Island

151 Newport Center Dr.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 877-3005

www.figandolive.com Fashion Island151 Newport Center Dr.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 877-3005 FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach is located in Newport Beach’s Fashion Island and transports guests into a large 12,000 square foot French Riviera Oasis. The restaurant is surrounded by olive trees, gardens and both indoor and outdoor seating and offers a prix fixe buffet at $32 and a kids eat free menu every weekend with the purchase of a buffet menu. On their fall brunch menu, stand out items start at around $17 and include the Riviera Poached Egg with Cured Salmon and Quiche Lorraine while at the buffet there is a large selection of boards, other great dishes, live stations and desserts and more.

Watertable

Hyatt Regency

21500 Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 845-4776

www.hyatt.com Watertable, the signature restaurant at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, blends both old and new with its cuisine and rustic and refined design. The restaurant offers an extensive daily breakfast buffet ($29/person) and a traditional West Coast comfort food menu with a bit of a twist with items like the Garden Eggs Benedict. Launching in 2017 is their New Year New You menu which features delicious yet healthy options ranging from $7-$12 like powerhouse detox smoothies, pitaya chill bowls and the avocado-egg detox toast.



Citrus

Fairmont Newport Beach

4500 MacArthur Blvd.

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 476-2001

www.fairmont.com Fairmont Newport Beach4500 MacArthur Blvd.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 476-2001 Located on the lobby level of Fairmont Newport Beach, Citrus is set with four stories of windows that radiate natural light throughout the restaurant. Paired with a beautiful ambiance is a menu designed by award-winning Executive Chef Brian Doherty who strives to purchase the very best seasonal products and designs dishes that reflect the essence of the area. Serving only breakfast and lunch with dishes ranging between $15-$30, the cuisine is Californian serving signature dishes and staples like The Travelers Breakfast and the popular Californian Crispy Fish Tacos.



Raya

The Ritz-Carlton

Laguna Niguel, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 240-2000

www.ritzcarlton.com The Ritz-CarltonLaguna Niguel, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629(949) 240-2000