Knott’s Berry Farm Offers Free Admission To Members Of Fire, Law Enforcement For Limited Time

BUENA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Knott’s Berry Farm will be offering free admission to active, full-time fire and law enforcement personnel for a limited time.
The theme park on Beach Boulevard in Buena Park said the Fire and Law Tribute promotion includes two complimentary tickets for fire or law enforcement personnel and a guest.
Those interested in participating must show their fire or law enforcement photo identification card at the ticket booth.
The promotion will be available through Jan. 31.
For a list of eligible professions, click here.