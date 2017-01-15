Dog Left Untreated For Days On The Mend After Leg Is Severed In Crash, Officials Say

January 15, 2017 11:08 AM

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA.com) — A young terrier mix was on the mend after authorities say it was hit by a car and left untreated for days.

Tracy DeFore, a communications specialist with the County of San Diego, says animal services were called on Jan. 5 by a neighbor of the dog’s owner.

After being dispatched to the home, animal control officers discovered that the leg of the dog named Solei had been severed.

DeFore said the dog’s owner told officers Solei was struck by a car around Christmastime, but that he couldn’t afford veterinary treatment.

“After 15 years, it’s very rare I get upset about many calls, but the second I saw her I was infuriated,” said County Animal Services Lt. Mitchell Levy, who added that the dog could have died from infection if not treated.

Authorities said Solei’s leg had to be amputated. She’s now walking on three legs.

The case, according to DeFore, has been submitted to the D.A.’s office. If convicted of animal cruelty, the owner could face time behind bars, or a hefty fine, or both.

For more information on how to adopt Solei, click here.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia