Dog Left Untreated For Days On The Mend After Leg Is Severed In Crash, Officials Say

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA.com) — A young terrier mix was on the mend after authorities say it was hit by a car and left untreated for days.

Tracy DeFore, a communications specialist with the County of San Diego, says animal services were called on Jan. 5 by a neighbor of the dog’s owner.

After being dispatched to the home, animal control officers discovered that the leg of the dog named Solei had been severed.

DeFore said the dog’s owner told officers Solei was struck by a car around Christmastime, but that he couldn’t afford veterinary treatment.

“After 15 years, it’s very rare I get upset about many calls, but the second I saw her I was infuriated,” said County Animal Services Lt. Mitchell Levy, who added that the dog could have died from infection if not treated.

Authorities said Solei’s leg had to be amputated. She’s now walking on three legs.

The case, according to DeFore, has been submitted to the D.A.’s office. If convicted of animal cruelty, the owner could face time behind bars, or a hefty fine, or both.

