Congresswoman Asks Her Constituents On Facebook Live If She Should Attend Trump Inauguration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — California Congresswoman Karen Bass went on Facebook Live Sunday to ask her constituents if she should attend the Inauguration of Donald Trump.

As many as 16 Democrats in the House have already announced they’re not attending.

Bass took to Facebook to direct listeners to a Twitter poll asking her constituents to weigh in on whether or not she should go.

“We are a few days away from the inauguration, I know what my heart tells me, and I know what my head tells me, but I want to know what you tell me, what do you think?” Rep Bass asked her listeners. “Should I participate in the Inauguration? What should I do on that day?”

In her appeal to her constituents, she mentioned that Trump insulted civil rights hero and fellow Congressman John Lewis “with a petty tweet” just days before the nation celebrates Martin Luther King’s birthday.

To see the Facebook live video, click here.

To vote in her poll, click here. (As of this writing, with three days left in the voting, she had more than 1,500 votes with the outcome 13% yes and 87% no.)