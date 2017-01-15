Congresswoman Asks Her Constituents On Facebook Live If She Should Attend Trump Inauguration

January 15, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Congress, Karen Bass, Trump Inauguration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  California Congresswoman Karen Bass went on Facebook Live Sunday to ask her constituents if she should attend the Inauguration of Donald Trump.

As many as 16 Democrats in the House have already announced they’re not attending.

Bass took to Facebook to direct listeners to a Twitter poll asking her constituents to weigh in on whether or not she should go.

“We are a few days away from the inauguration, I know what my heart tells me, and I know what my head tells me, but I want to know what you tell me, what do you think?” Rep Bass asked her listeners. “Should I participate in the Inauguration? What should I do on that day?”

In her appeal to her constituents, she mentioned that Trump insulted civil rights hero and fellow Congressman John Lewis “with a petty tweet” just days before the nation celebrates Martin Luther King’s birthday.

To see the Facebook live video, click here.

To vote in her poll, click here.  (As of this writing, with three days left in the voting, she had more than 1,500 votes with the outcome 13% yes and 87% no.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia