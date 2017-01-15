Car Slams Into Parked Cars, Flips Over After Brief Pursuit In Canoga Park

January 15, 2017 8:57 AM

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following the termination of a brief pursuit that resulted in the suspect’s vehicle flipping over.

The incident unfolded shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday after officers observed a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Topanga Canyon Boulevard rear-end a car.

When the vehicle failed to stop, officers initiated a pursuit, which ended on Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Schoolcraft Street, police said.

That’s where authorities say the suspect crashed into a power pole, mailbox, parked cars, and rolled over.

Police said the suspect then exited the vehicle, and bailed on foot, but was captured.

The suspect was transported to the hospital.

It remains unclear whether the incident led to a power outage Sunday morning that affected a portion of the San Fernando Valley.

