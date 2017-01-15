Buena High Students React With Outrage After Racist Posts Appear On Social Media

January 15, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: Buena Park, High School, Racist Posts, We Stop Hate

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — Students of Buena High School — a school in Ventura — expressed their outrage Sunday after racist posts showed up last week.

The pics are surfaced days before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. CBS2 has chosen to blur the words and the images.

School administrators saw the pics before they were blurred.

Principal Bobbi Powers saw the photos that were taken on the campus’ water polo deck.

The two students are shown with their arms outstretched. And, then, according to Powers, the students photoshopped an image of a black man being lynched hanging from the boys’ hands. The caption says.”He got him some (N-words) off the pier.”

One of the students also reportedly photoshopped a Confederate flag on his shirt.

Members of a student organization “We Stop Hate,” the school’s anti-bulling club met with KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo to express their concern over the racist posts.

“That was very, very wrong what they did,” said Thomas Harvey.

“I was disturbed. I just couldn’t believe that someone would say those things,” said Anna Rajala.

The school says the boys posted the shots on Snapchat. Another student reportedly tweeted both photos.

“I was shocked like most of the people,” said Zachary, a member of  We Stop Hate.

He added, “I feel like they were sharing it just because they were shocked, andpeople should know about it.”

On Buena Park’s Facebook page, the principal wrote a letter meant for the families of the student body.

In part, she wrote, “The images and what they symbolize in no way reflect the opinions, spirit or philosophy of our school or school district. Rest assured that anything to do with racism or discrimination of any type will not be tolerated.”

The statement added, “Appropriate disciplinary action was quickly taken against the students involved.”

Powers did not say specifically what the disciplinary action constituted but another administrator told CBS2/KCAL9 students were likely suspended.

The campus has 1,800 students and Powers said many were outraged.

Corina Martinez, president of  We Stop Hate.spoke positively about the campus overall and thought the posts came out of left field.

“I haven’t seen any racial discrimination from any students,” said Corina Martinez, president of We Stop Hate.

Rajala echoed that sentiment.

“We do have a lot of diversity representing all sorts of ethnic groups on our campus,” she said.

That is precisely why Powers said she will speak to all the students at an assembly following the Martin Luther King holiday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia