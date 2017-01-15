Boy Booked In Connection With Stabbing Death Of 15-Year-Old Outside Of Fontana Theater

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been booked in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old outside of a theater in Fontana.
Fontana police say officers responded to the 16700 block of Valley Boulevard about 9:45 p.m. Saturday following a report of a possible stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a boy with wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A short distance away, police say they apprehended the suspect, who was booked into juvenile hall on a homicide charge.
Authorities said they suspect the stabbing was gang-related.
The incident remains under investigation.