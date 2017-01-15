Best Stores In OC For Second-hand Baby Gear

January 15, 2017 6:53 PM
By Jane Lasky

Shopping for newborns can become an auxiliary job since little ones seem to become bigger by the second, outgrowing everything from clothes to contraptions. That means returning again and again to kit out your baby just right. It also means a lot of exercise for your wallet. So, to keep costs down while keeping quality up, consider these five stores which are the best in Orange County for second-hand gear aimed at the tiniest members of your family. 

Lil’ Posh Resale 
1799 Newport Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Adorable designer baby shoes, creative bandana bibs and finely guilted diaper bags are all for resale at this Costa Mesa outpost that is all about the youngest members of your family. In addition to clothing items, you’ll find everything from top rate baby monitors, super soft baby blankets and posh car seats in store, all at reduced prices. What a deal!

Children’s Orchard  
28985 Street of the Golden Lantern, Suite 102

Get cash or store credit for the goodies you bring in that no longer work for your baby. While there, be sure to peruse the inventory as it is ever changing and always captivating. Among the many offerings are strollers, toys, swings, shoes, and everything else you could need or want for your little one, all in super condition and ready to meet the needs of the next customer. 

Urban Kids Consignment
6905 Warner Ave.
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
(714) 805-8526
www.urbankidsconsignment.com

Earn bucks on the stuff your baby has outgrown while also having the chance to turn that new found money into fresh finds for the wee one that will work at whatever stage he or she has reached. That happens at this four-times a year pop up shop where more than 300 sellers turn their old goods into profit while finding a slew of new options for their babies at the same time. This unique enterprise boasts some “40,000 plus items” to be found at this gathering in Huntington Beach, all at up to 90 percent off retail. The next opportunity to get in on this action? Feb. 16 through 19, 2017. 

Newport Kids
1775 Newport Blvd.
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

A nifty boutique, Newport Kids in Costa Mesa is tops for both used and new clothing to fit your baby who has already been born or the baby who is still waiting to make his or her entrance. In fact, the maternity clothing on offer is quite the find for the mother-to-be. So is the gear, up to and including some of the best strollers made anywhere. 

Buttercup Exchange 
23615 El Toro Road, Suite V
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 600-9770
www.buttercupexchange.com 

Talk about a great place to buy resale goods. Clean, tidy and well organized, this spot is not simply a consignment shop since part of the space in Lake Forest is devoted to the work of local artists. That said, babies are treated to an extensive of clothing and products and so are mothers-to-be (think maternity wear and breastfeeding covers, among many other options). 

