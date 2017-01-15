Best Gift Shops On The Westside

When it comes to giving gifts, it’s truly the thought that counts most. The more obvious thought a giver puts into the discovery and purchase of any gift, the more pleased a recipient normally is. Therefore, consider this article to be food for such gift-giving thought. Sure, you can take the convenience route and purchase something at a Los Angeles mall, which includes stores found at every mall around the country (and potentially around the world). Or you could put on your thinking cap, seek out a unique gift shop on the West side, and find something nobody else has even considered. You’ll come away as a smart and successful gift-giver. And after all, isn’t this what you really want?
(credit: Robert S./Yelp)

LACMA store
5905 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 857-6010
www.thelacmastore.org

LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) is one of Los Angeles’ true treasures. Although people think of Los Angeles as only having art houses (for movies), which some consider more of a disposable art (they’re wrong, though). However, LACMA features some wonderful artistic masterpieces from around the globe. At the LACMA store, you can find a book, print or other gift for your art-loving friends.

(credit: A F./yelp)

Flax Pen To Paper
1078 Gayley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 208-3529
www.flaxpentopaper.com

At Flax Pen to Paper, they offer a myriad of products for those who love stationary, cardstock, pens, calendars, journals and more. Gift products including leather goods, fine paper, bags, journals, photo albums and portfolios, paperweights, pocket knives, and fine pens from top manufacturers are also a main focal point at this Westwood gift shop.

(credit: Thomas D./yelp)

Moods of Norway
113 S. Robertson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 653-3800
www.moodsofnorway.com

Do you have any friends from Norway that badly miss their home country? Or do you know friends or family with an affinity for Norway? Whatever the case, this unique store carries clothing for both men and women from Norway. Maybe it doesn’t get cold enough in L.A. to wear these fashions — all the time. But it does get chilly a few days a year. Nevertheless, you’ll help your friends dress really Norway cool with a special gift from Moods of Norway.

(credit: Deborah B./yelp)

Plastica
8405 W. 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 655-1051
www.plasticashop.com
Plastica features housewares and such. But instead of featuring the generic variety, ones you can find an almost any department store, this special store carries designer items from around the world as well as local items. This is perfect for housewarming gifts.

(credit: Penelope A./yelp)

Tortoise General Store
1208 Abbot Kinney Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90291
(310) 314-8448
www.tortoisegeneralstore.com

The Tortoise General Store may have an unusual name. No, it’s not a pet store for your pet tortoise. Instead, it’s filled with every-day use products from Japan. Why use boring U.S. stuff, when you can go more exotic with Japanese products? This is the kind of store where you can get a funky housewarming gift for your funkiest friends. They won’t forget it, and they certainly won’t get duplicates. Will they feel like they’re turning Japanese? You’ll really think so.

By Dan MacIntosh
