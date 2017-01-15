Best Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – January 16

Get fired up for a week of good eats, good drinks, and good comedy. It’s also a week to be inspired and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as attend a talk with some of California’s most influential artists, and take part in a Lunar New Year celebration.

Monday, January 16



Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Various Locations Various Locations Established as a U.S. federal holiday over 30 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. Day remains an important reminder of all the work King did as a Civil Rights leader. There are several celebrations and commemorations around the city, including the 32 Annual Kingdom Day Parade, which makes its way down MLK Jr. Blvd to honor the life and legacy of King. A “Unity Celebration” at Kidspace Children’s Museum will take place where families can build multi-cultural sculptures, add their handprints to a giant peace mural, and share their hopes for unity on a dream board, while the California African American Museum is hosting a day of vibrant programming for all ages, including art-making, exhibitions, and a marathon reading of King’s lesser-known speeches and sermons. For more ways to celebrate, check out the Best Ways to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



Winter dineL.A.

Multiple Locations It’s time to put all those New Year’s diet resolutions on hold, because dineL.A. is back! dineL.A. started on January 13, but continues to January 27th. For two delicious weeks, over 300 restaurants around the city are participating in the winter edition of this foodie favorite. Specially-priced lunch and dinner menus create the perfect time to try something new, or enjoy an old favorite. Visit our Guide To Winter dineL.A. for the best restaurants to visit.

Tuesday, January 17



Redondo Beach Restaurant Week

Various Locations

Various Locations

While all of Los Angeles is out celebrating Winter dineL.A., the South Bay is enjoying its own special “restaurant week.” Running through the 27th, over a dozen restaurants are dishing out deals from the pier to North Redondo. Specials range from prix-fixe menus, to burger and a beer deals, to 20% off your bill. Don’t miss waterside eatery A Basq Kitchen’s Seaside Tapas set (with fresh shucked oysters and octopus), or 20% off your bill on Hostaria Piave’s three-course prix-fixe menu.

Wednesday, January 18



Artists Talk: LA Legends – A Conversation With California Art Icons

The Eli and Edyth Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

www.thebroadstage.com The Eli and Edyth Broad Stage1310 11th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 434-3200 The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica continues its tradition of offering amazing access to top artists with tonight’s first installment of Artists Talks. Together with Sotheby’s Institute of Art – Los Angeles, the evening will present influential California-based artists Larry Bell, Billy Al Bengston, Robert Irwin, Ed Moses, and Ed Ruscha. Dubbed the “Cool School” due to their collective departure from the norm, the group will discuss their works, processes, histories, and lives with moderator and art critic Hunter Drohojowska-Philp. The evening begins at 6pm with a reception before the talk.

Thursday, January 19



Gastro Garage Pop-Up

7065 ½ Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(310) 993-3979

www.thegastrogarage.com 7065 ½ Sunset Blvd.Hollywood, CA 90028(310) 993-3979 Starting tonight, and running for 12 nights only, Gastro Garage Pop-Up is taking over the corner of Sunset Blvd. and La Brea Ave. A true dinner and a show experience, the restaurant features “Gastro Mechanics” behind an auto bay-inspired bar, creating firey culinary creations. Be fully immersed in your dining experience as they deconstruct classic dishes and reimagine them as “Tanks” of savory brioche donuts filled with nitrous foam in various flavors, torched with gourmet toppings. Choose from a seat at the Gastro Bar for a front row show, or grab some “Tanks” to go at the grab-and-go Gastro Counter.



Celebration National Popcorn Day

Various Locations

Who doesn't love a good tub of popcorn? If you'd like to honor National Popcorn Day at the movies, head to Cinépolis USA, where they're unveiling a new flavor to their already impressive gourmet popcorn lineup. Starting today, the Westlake and Pico Rivera theaters will offer Chili, Caramel, Zebra and Cheetos, and now Ranch popcorns. Or have a bit of fun with the day and check out how L.A. area chefs, home cooks, and spirit brands are battling it out at a POPPED! Popcorn + Cocktails competition. Your $20 ticket includes gourmet popcorn tastings and curated cocktails, and the event is being held in a private loft space in Santa Monica (address provided upon RSVP).

Friday, January 20



Riot LA Comedy Festival

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

www.riotla.com Microsoft Theater777 Chick Hearn Ct.Los Angeles, CA 90015 The Riot LA Comedy Festival is back with an incredible line-up of entertainment sprinkled across downtown L.A. Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, Riot LA will feature an array of shows, ranging from solo stand-up, to themed shows like the popular “Literary Death Match.” In addition to laughing along with some of the top stand-up comedians in the world, a hangout area known as The Lot will once again be set up behind the Orpheum Theater, giving the 21 and over crowd a full funhouse fair experience. Don’t miss tonight only’s appearance by Mel Brooks at the Microsoft Theater, accompanied by a screening of Blazing Saddles.

Saturday, January 21



2nd Annual Uncorked L.A. Wine Festival

Union Station

800 North Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.uncorkedwinefestivals.com Union Station800 North Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Union Station is transforming into a wine tasting paradise today, as Uncorked: LA is back for another year of abundant wine. With over 150 domestic and international wines, a champagne bar, gourmet food trucks, live music, a blind tasting bar, and a wine-themed photo booth, it’s truly a complete experience for wine lovers. Tickets to the 21+ event are $60 and include all wine tastings, or throw in an extra $10 for VIP admission and enjoy early entry, shorter lines, and some special wine selections.

Sunday, January 22



Celebrate The Lunar New Year Festival

Garvey Ave. (Between Ramona Ave. & Alhambra Ave.)

Monterey Park, CA 91755

www.lunarnewyears.com Garvey Ave. (Between Ramona Ave. & Alhambra Ave.)Monterey Park, CA 91755 Although Chinese New Year doesn’t officially happen until January 28, celebrations are already under way to usher in the year of the rooster. Expected to draw around 250,000 visitors, the Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park is the biggest in the Southland. The festival covers seven blocks with entertainment, food, family activities, and vendors. Along with two stages of live performances, the New Year lion and dragon dancers will return, red envelopes will be distributed, and a carnival zone will be set up with rides and games. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday.

Article by Kellie Fell.