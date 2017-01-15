4-Year-Old Boy On Scooter Dies After Being Struck By Car In Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate a fatal crash in Irvine that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy.

The accident unfolded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Lake Forest and Romano.

Officers responded to Hoag Hospital where officials reported that the boy was brought in with life-threatening injuries.

He had been transported there by his parents, and the driver.

Investigators have since learned that the boy was on his scooter when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not flee.

The child was then transported to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he died.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Irvine Police Detective Jonathan Cherney at (949) 724-7204.