4-Year-Old Boy On Scooter Dies After Being Struck By Car In Irvine

January 15, 2017 2:04 PM

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday continued to investigate a fatal crash in Irvine that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy.

The accident unfolded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Lake Forest and Romano.

Officers responded to Hoag Hospital where officials reported that the boy was brought in with life-threatening injuries.

He had been transported there by his parents, and the driver.

Investigators have since learned that the boy was on his scooter when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver did not flee.

The child was then transported to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where he died.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Irvine Police Detective Jonathan Cherney at (949) 724-7204.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia