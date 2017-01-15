2 Killed In Motorcycle Collision In South LA

January 15, 2017 7:27 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Two people riding a motorcycle were killed when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle in South Los Angeles Sunday evening.

The collision occurred before 5:54 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Emergency responders attempted CPR on the two victims, but both died on scene. There was no word on whether anyone in the vehicle was hurt. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

