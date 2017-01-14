Woman Killed, 5 Hurt In Artesia Crash

ARTESIA (CBSLA.com) — A 20-year-old woman was killed and five other people were injured overnight Friday in a crash on an Artesia freeway.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol by sheriff’s deputies at 12:22 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound 91 Freeway at Pioneer Boulevard, said CHP Officer Alex Rubio.

The woman died at the scene and the injured were taken to the hospital, Rubio said. The genders, ages and conditions of the injured were not immediately available.

Details of the crash were not available and it wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

The crash prompted the closure of the Pioneer Boulevard offramp, but it was reopened about 4:30 a.m.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)