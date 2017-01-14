Pasadena Hospital Issues Infection Warning To Heart Surgery Patients

January 14, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Heart Surgery, Hospital, Infection, Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A Pasadena hospital is warning open-heart surgery patients that they may have been infected with dangerous bacteria.

Huntington Memorial Hospital sent warning letters last month to patients who had surgery in the past four years.

The hospital and many others around the country use a blood heating and cooling device that’s been linked to dozens of infections. Some patients have died.

However, the Los Angeles Times says Huntington hadn’t found any patients who were sickened as of Friday.

Federal officials have said the risk of infection is relatively low but patients can become ill years after their operations.

Authorities say people who’ve had open-heart surgery should seek medical care if they have muscle aches, night sweats, weight loss, fatigue or unexplained fever.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

