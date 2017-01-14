Man Killed In Hit-And-Run In South LA

January 14, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Hit And Run, South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man who was walking in a roadway in South Los Angeles overnight Friday.

Los Angeles police report the victim, a man in his 70s, was struck by a black SUV while walking east on Century Boulevard, near Harvard Boulevard, at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was not in a crosswalk at the time. His name was not released.

Police are asking for any neighbors or witnesses who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

There was no immediate description of the driver or the vehicle, which likely has front-end damage, police said. Anyone with information should contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

