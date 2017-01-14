Man Accused of Shooting Sister To Death In Hemet

January 14, 2017 8:53 AM
Hemet

HEMET (CBSLA.com) — Police arrested a 26-year-old man Friday for allegedly shooting and killing his 24-year-old sister in Hemet, according to police.

The shooting took place in a house in the 300 block of North Franklin Street on Jan. 6, according to police. Authorities were called by Hemet Valley Medical Center about 5:45 p.m. last Friday about an unresponsive female gunshot victim who was dropped off at the hospital by unnamed individuals.

The victim, who was identified as Josefina Esqueda of Hemet, had been shot in the head. She was sent to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center where she was place on life support, according to Whittier police Lt. Eddie Pust.

Detectives determined the main suspect was the victim’s brother Alfredo Esqueda, Pust said.

This past Monday, Josefina Esqueda died from her injuries, Pust said.

About 10 a.m. this morning Hemet detectives along with the Riverside County Gang Impact team arrested Alfredo Esqueda at a home in the 16000 block of Maplegrove Street in La Puente.

Esqueda was booked for the shooting death, and there is no word yet on bail or a court date, Pust said.

A possible motive for the shooting was not released by police.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

