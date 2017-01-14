LA County Sheriff’s Involved In Barricade Situation In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is involved in a barricade situation with a suspect that is reportedly armed.

The incident is taking place on the 9900 block of Bona Vista Lane, unincorporated Whittier.

Special Enforcement Bureau deputies have assumed command of the tactical response and Crisis Negotiation Team personnel are on scene to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution, authorities said.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated for the safety of the residents.

It was unclear what led to the barricade situation but KCAL9’s Crity Fajardo said it reportedly started with an assault with a deadly weapon.

Just before 8 p.m., she said SWAT moved into the residence after tossing a stun grenade into the residence.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Norwalk Sheriff’s Station at (562) 863-8711.