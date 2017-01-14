Hundreds Rally Downtown To Send A Message To President-Elect Trump

January 14, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Trump, downtown LA, Immigration, Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds rallied against President-elect Donald Trump in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

As KCAL9’s Greg Mills reports most of the protesters had one thing on their minds: Trump’s tough-talk on immigration.

The signs and voices of the protesters spoke loudly.

Mills asked various protesters if they are worried about being deported.

“That’s always in the back of my mind,” said Francisco Rubio Fernandez.

He came to the US — from Tijuana, with his parents 12 years ago.

His mom and dad are professionals, he is a student at Santa Monica College.

“I go to Santa Monica College because I didn’t have enough money to go to the schools I got into and I can’t take out loans because of my status,” he said.

The purpose of this rally — and at rallies across the country Saturday — was simple. People want Donald Trump — who officially becomes president in less than a week — to lighten up on people in the country illegally.

The people who organized this protest are the same people who organized a much bigger rally two months ago. That rally was held days after Trump was elected. The themes were the same — “Don’t Deport.”

Many of the protesters said today they haven’t forgotten Trump’s words about Mexicans when he first announced. Or his promise to build a wall.

“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,” he said.

Protesters are wondering what Trump will do when he has actual power.

“Families are definitely in trouble across the U.S.” said Kathy Garcia. And she included her own.

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said there are a million undocumented immigrants in LA county, including Sochi Jimenez’ dad.

She told Mills she is afraid her father will be deported.

“He’s afraid,” she said.

“We came here for a better life,” said Rubio Fernandez.

And they are worried about what that life will be like a week from now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia