Hundreds Rally Downtown To Send A Message To President-Elect Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds rallied against President-elect Donald Trump in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

As KCAL9’s Greg Mills reports most of the protesters had one thing on their minds: Trump’s tough-talk on immigration.

The signs and voices of the protesters spoke loudly.

Mills asked various protesters if they are worried about being deported.

“That’s always in the back of my mind,” said Francisco Rubio Fernandez.

He came to the US — from Tijuana, with his parents 12 years ago.

His mom and dad are professionals, he is a student at Santa Monica College.

“I go to Santa Monica College because I didn’t have enough money to go to the schools I got into and I can’t take out loans because of my status,” he said.

The purpose of this rally — and at rallies across the country Saturday — was simple. People want Donald Trump — who officially becomes president in less than a week — to lighten up on people in the country illegally.

The people who organized this protest are the same people who organized a much bigger rally two months ago. That rally was held days after Trump was elected. The themes were the same — “Don’t Deport.”

Many of the protesters said today they haven’t forgotten Trump’s words about Mexicans when he first announced. Or his promise to build a wall.

“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,” he said.

Protesters are wondering what Trump will do when he has actual power.

“Families are definitely in trouble across the U.S.” said Kathy Garcia. And she included her own.

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said there are a million undocumented immigrants in LA county, including Sochi Jimenez’ dad.

She told Mills she is afraid her father will be deported.

“He’s afraid,” she said.

“We came here for a better life,” said Rubio Fernandez.

And they are worried about what that life will be like a week from now.