Business Is Booming In Snowy Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A large snow man is an example of how much snow came down in Wrightwood recently and that’s why so many families are taking advantage of it.

Trevor Masters says business at his family’s snowboard rental shop Big Benny’s Board Rental has been hot after plenty of snow came down.

“The shelves are not normally this empty,” Masters said. “This is what we call tapped. We’re pretty much tapped on every from the size 6 to 11 which is the generic average size human. It’s awesome up here. We’re making money. It’s tight. Everything is going good.”

All of the runs were open at the Mountain High Resort after the Wrightwood area got more than a foot and half of snow since Thursday.

The three-day holiday weekend and fresh power inspired plenty of people to make the drive.

Some lost their patience in bumper to bumper traffic.

“My cousin was coming behind and they turned around. And now we on the news, Sonia and Ronda.” Christina Oaties said.

The Mojica family didn’t let the traffic bother them – they were grillin’ and chillin’ – as people around them walked by and got a sniff of the Carne Asada.

Back at Big Benny’s Board Rental, the new snow is truly heaven sent after last year when we were supposed to have seen an El Nino that turned out to be an El Nada!

“It was a big stresser for everybody,” Masters said. “This year, we have to stock up and prepare now because we don’t know how this season is going to turn out.”

A number of families told us they got ticketed for parking at the side of the highway, but they called it the price of admission because they say it’s worth every penny to see their kids smile.