Body Found Floating In Riverside’s Fairmount Park

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — The Riverside Police Department received a call about a body floating in Fairmount Park just after 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Fairmount Park is located at 2601 Fairmount Boulevard in the city of Riverside.

Mambers of the Riverside Police and Fire Departments responded and found a subject floating face down in the smaller run off pond along the north shore of Lake Evans.

Fire personnel entered the lake, retrieved the body and pronounced the subject deceased, officials said.

A detective from the Robbery-Homicide Unit responded and was assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. A preliminary investigation was unable to determine an exact cause of death. Authorities also said here were no obvious signs of foul play.

The body was fully clothed and appears to be of a white male adult. At this time, the identity and age of the subject has not been determined and any further details are pending the Coroner’s investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Rick Cobb at (951) 353-7135.