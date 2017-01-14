2 Students Of Buena H.S. In Hot Water For Posting Racist Photos On Snapchat

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — Two students of Buena High School — a school in Ventura — are in hot water Saturday after sharing a racist photo on social media.

CBS2’s Jeff Michael saw the disturbing and troubling images and reports from the newsroom.

The pics are surfacing days before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. CBS2 has chosen to blur the words and the images.

School administrators saw the pics before they were blurred.

Principal Bobbi Powers saw the photos that were taken on the campus’ water polo deck.

The two students are shown with their arms outstretched. And, then, according to Powers, the students photoshopped an image of a black man being lynched hanging from the boys’ hands. The caption says.”He got him some (N-words) off the pier.”

One of the students also reportedly photoshopped a Confederate flag on his shirt.

The school says the boys posted the shots on Snapchat. Another student reportedly tweeted both photos.

Powers told Michael she saw the photos before the start of school Friday after another student pointed them out.

On Buena Park’s Facebook page, the principal wrote a letter meant for the families of the student body.

In part, she wrote, “The images and what they symbolize in no way reflect the opinions, spirit or philosophy of our school or school district. Rest assured that anything to do with racism or discrimination of any type will not be tolerated.”

The statement added, “Appropriate disciplinary action was quickly taken against the students involved.”

Powers did not say specifically what the disciplinary action constituted but another administrator told Michael the students were likely suspended.

The campus has 1,800 students and Powers said many were outraged.

Powers said she will speak to all the students at an assembly following the Martin Luther King holiday.