2 Students Of Buena H.S. In Hot Water For Posting Racist Photos On Snapchat

January 14, 2017 11:17 PM
Filed Under: Buena Vista High School, Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA.com)  —    Two students of  Buena High School  — a school  in Ventura — are in hot water Saturday after sharing a racist photo on social media.

CBS2’s Jeff Michael saw the disturbing and troubling images and reports from the newsroom.

The pics are surfacing days before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. CBS2 has chosen to blur the words and the images.

School administrators saw the pics before they were blurred.

Principal Bobbi Powers saw the photos that were taken on the campus’ water polo deck.

The two students are shown with their arms outstretched. And, then, according to Powers, the students photoshopped an image of a black man being lynched hanging from the boys’ hands. The caption says.”He got him some (N-words) off the pier.”

One of the students also reportedly photoshopped a Confederate flag on his shirt.

The school says the boys posted the shots on Snapchat. Another student reportedly tweeted both photos.

Powers told Michael she saw the photos before the start of school Friday after another student pointed them out.

On Buena Park’s Facebook page, the principal wrote a letter meant for the families of the student body.

In part, she wrote, “The images and what they symbolize in no way reflect the opinions, spirit or philosophy of our school or school district. Rest assured that anything to do with racism or discrimination of any type will not be tolerated.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The statement added, “Appropriate disciplinary action was quickly taken against the students involved.”

Powers did not say specifically what the disciplinary action constituted but another administrator told Michael the students were likely suspended.

The campus has 1,800 students and Powers said many were outraged.

Powers said she will speak to all the students at an assembly following the Martin Luther King holiday.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia