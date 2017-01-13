What You Need To Know When Traveling To China

This Article Is Provided By Southern China Airlines

China continues to experience rapid growth and travelers have taken notice. These days, more and more people from all over the world are coming to the country to experience its rich culture and surroundings. If you are a business traveler, family traveler, or just plain adventure you will need to know what to do to get ready for a trip to china.

Cash or Credit?

It is true, more and more businesses now accept most Visa and Mastercard, but they are mostly accepted large hotel chains and upscale restaurants. You will need to have cash for most places. Not just any cash though you will need the official currency of China. The yuan! Chinese businesses will not accept other currency. So make sure you exchange your cash before you travel. Also make sure to tell your bank you’re visiting China. You don’t want your card being cancelled mid-trip.

Visas, Passports, and Public Transportation

Visas are important to have in China, and they do not offer visas on arrival, so if you are not prepared you might be left behind! If you are a tourist and applying for a visa,. China requires visitors from most countries to have an entry visa. It’s best to prepare your application at least two months prior to your trip. Americans must submit an application, a $130 fee, your passport and your flight itinerary to the nearest embassy or Consulate General. It’s best to go through a travel agency or visa service that can guarantee prompt delivery. Do not freak out, you do not have to visit the Chinese consulate if you do not want to. They can be ordered via post. There are places you can travel in china visa free, Guangzhou allows a 72-hour Visa-free travel throughout the region. When traveling in china make sure to get to the airport early. Most people suggest three hours early for international flights to China and two hours early for domestic. The airports are often chaotic and overcrowded, so you’ll that extra time.

Whether you’re on business or an adventure you will most likely need to Catch a bus or use a train while in China. China has an amazing network of public transportation, including the high speed G-Trains that shoot you across the country in a matter of hours. Rates are extremely affordable especially by western standards. Taxis in China are cheap and plentiful but most drivers will not speak English, so it’s a good idea to get your destination address written in Chinese by somebody who can help.

Make sure to Update Your Tech!

For your cellphone you will need to use SIM cards. They can be purchased at the airport or at most corner stores, and credit is quite affordable. China’s major carriers include China Telecom and China Unicom. Don’t be surprised if you pay roaming charges when texting, calling, or using data, Most Chinese SIMs are locked to the province in which they are purchased, so when traveling you might find yourself in and out of different proveniences. But do not be alarmed even then the rate is far cheaper than international roaming. When it comes to the internet China has a Firewall that blocks sites such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and most of the Google selection. If you want to access these while you’re visiting China, you’ll need to purchase a VPN. Best to do it before you leave.

Getting to China Is Not Hard

A combination of factors such as higher oil prices and increased airport taxes throughout the world makes getting cheap flights to China increasingly more difficult. But there are still many ways you can save when booking your air tickets to China.

Quick Recap:

You’ll get 3G connection in remote farmland in let’s say Inner Mongolia, though there might not even be running water. Banks and ATMs are plentiful around the country, but credit cards still aren’t widely accepted. Cash is king in China but the relative strength of many foreign currencies against China’s RMB means you’ll be carrying thick wads of cash. Make sure to take advantage of public transit, especially the high-speed trains. Above all, make sure to be adventures and have the time of your life. After you plan it out of course!