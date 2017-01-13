Man Killed During Fist Fight In Westlake District

January 13, 2017 4:55 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, Murder

WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Friday investigated the death of a man in the Westlake District.

Officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 400 block of Hartford Avenue for report of a physical altercation between a group of men.

Upon their arrival, authorities located a man in his 30s suffering from blunt force trauma to his head.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A preliminary investigation revealed two couples got into an argument inside of an apartment.

For an unknown reason, the argument spilled from the apartment into the street. Two men involved in the argument subsequently got into a fist fight.

The fist fight then escalated when one of the men picked up a metal bar and struck the other man on the head with the object.

Police detained one man at the scene.

Detectives said the incident was not gang-related.

At this time, it remains unclear if there authorities are searching for additional suspects.

The motive for the assault remains under investigation.

